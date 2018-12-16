NY POST

Vlad’s got 99 problems — and rap is one. Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, facing poverty, protests and allegations of attacking U.S. elections, declared war on hip-hop on Saturday, railing that “rap is based on three pillars: sex, drugs and protest,” which will lead to “ the degradation of the nation.” Putin’s comments follow a spate of concert cancellations by venue owners and local authorities across Russia, and the arrest of popular rapper Husky, whose songs have gotten under his skin. “If it is impossible to stop, then we must lead it and direct it,” Putin said. Ukrainian rappers Dirty Molly had six of its shows in the Volga region scrapped in the last week and concerts canned in Belgorod in February and in Chelyabinsk March 31.

READMORE AT THE NY POST