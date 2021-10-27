Breitbart

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a sharp rebuke to transgender ideology last Thursday, calling it a “crime against humanity” to assert children can change genders. Speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin argued children being “taught that a boy can become a girl and vice versa” is a monstrous act that verges on being “a crime against humanity.” According to the Washington Post, the Russian leader also “suggested that transgender rights supporters were demanding an end to ‘basic things such as mother, father, family or gender differences.’” In the same speech, Putin touted the “spiritual values and historical traditions” while cautioning against “sociocultural disturbances” emanating from Western liberals, whom he said believe in “the aggressive deletion of whole pages of their own history, reverse discrimination against the majority in the interests of minorities … constitute movement toward public renewal.” “It’s their right, but we are asking them to steer clear of our home. We have a different viewpoint,” Putin said.

