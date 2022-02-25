THE MIRROR:

Russia President Vladimir Putin said the “consequences” of any attempt to strike back against the country would provoke a response “never seen in history”

Vladimir Putin has appeared to threaten nuclear strikes if any country tried to attack Russia in retaliation in a terrifying speech.

The president said the “consequences” of any attempt to strike back following the country’s invasion of Ukraine would provoke a response “never seen in history”.

In an address to the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure”.

Analysts believe the threat of deploying nuclear weapons should the Russian Army be attacked by forces outside of Ukraine was implicit in President Putin’s speech.

READ MORE