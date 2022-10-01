Vladimir Putin accuses the west of ‘outright satanism’ in fiery speech after annexing four Ukrainian regions

The Russian President lashed the West in a fiery speech during a ceremony announcing the annexation of four Ukrainian territories before hosting a celebratory concert in Moscow’s Red Square.

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of “outright satanism” during a 37-minute tirade at a ceremony announcing the annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

The Russian President and leaders of the four regions signed treaties to annex Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia – a move that has been dismissed as a “sham” by Ukraine and Western nations.

During the 37-minute speech Putin said the West had no right to speak of democracy and that Western nations were acting like the imperialist states they had “always been”.

“The dictatorship of the Western elites is directed against all societies, including the peoples of the Western countries themselves,” he said in his address on Friday.

