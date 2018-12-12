NPR:

Dr. Jonathan Sevransky was intrigued when he heard that a well-known physician in Virginia had reported remarkable results from a simple treatment for sepsis. Could the leading cause of death in hospitals really be treated with intravenous vitamin C, the vitamin thiamine and doses of steroids?

“Hundreds of thousands of people die in the U.S. every year and millions of people in the world die of this,” says Sevransky, a critical-care physician at Emory University. “So when somebody comes out with a potential treatment that is cheap and relatively easily available, it’s something you want to think about.”

Sevransky ended up doing much more than think about it. The Marcus Foundation in Atlanta, a major donor to Emory, approached critical-care doctors there after hearing about the potentially revolutionary treatment and offered to fund a careful scientific study to see if it actually worked.

“One of the things they were very interested in doing was getting an answer quickly,” Sevransky says. So he teamed up with researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and Vanderbilt University in Nashville to design a study that could take place simultaneously at up to about 40 hospitals, in order to get a large number of patients into the trial in short order.