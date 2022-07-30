Supplemental vitamin D3 for bone health may not be as effective as it is believed to be, according to a US study of more than 1,500 adults. The findings have drawn the ire of industry, with the Council for Responsible calling the research a “disservice to public health.”

Although vitamin D supplements are widely prescribed and used to benefit bone health, definitive data on whether these supplements reduce fractures in the general population have been inconsistent, the study carried out by Brigham and Women’s Hospital explains.

“Overall, the results from this large clinical trial do not support the use of vitamin D supplements to reduce fractures in generally healthy US men and women,” says lead author Meryl LeBoff, chief of the Calcium and Bone Section in the Endocrine Division at the Brigham.

Dr. Andrea Wong, CRN senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs questioned the choice of participants specifying :“The study focused only on generally healthy midlife or older adults instead of individuals with vitamin D deficiency, low bone mass, or osteoporosis who may be more vulnerable to fractures and derive a benefit from vitamin D supplementation.”

