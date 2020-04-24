Fox News

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has some looking for ways to keep their immune systems in tip-top shape, and there’s evidence that the supplement vitamin D can help with exactly that. But should you take it? And what about its effect on COVID-19? “It’s important to keep in mind that there are no clinical studies that show the effectiveness of vitamin D or any other supplements or vitamins to treat coronavirus,” Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer of the health care website WebMD, told Fox News. He noted there are some trials underway to study the effectiveness of vitamin D on hospitalized COVID-19 patients — like this one in Spain, for instance — but the results are pending. Speaking to Fox News, Dr. Linda Anegawa, an internist with the virtual health platform PlushCare, referenced one study that explored vitamin D’s role in the prevention of the common cold. Researchers analyzed data from 25 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients. But, she noted, “There didn’t seem to be much risk reduction (40 percent reduction in the vitamin D group and 42 percent in the placebo group). So it certainly would be a stretch to say that vitamin D can prevent or treat COVID-19 based on the current data available.”

