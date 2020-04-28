WWJ NEWS

Shelby Twp. Doctor Who Pushed Vitamin Treatment For COVID-19 Charged With Fraud

Feds also allege he failed to protect patients from the virus

A doctor at a Macomb County clinic raided by the FBI is facing health care fraud and conspiracy charges. A 47-page criminal complaint filed in federal court in Detroit claims that Dr. Charles Mok, who founded Allure Medical Spa, “engaged in a continuing scheme to defraud the United States” by submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for payment for varicose vein treatments. Investigators say that claims were bogus because they were for services that were unreasonable, unnecessary, or didn’t even occur. According to the complaint, the evidence will further demonstrate that Mok used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to bill insurers for Vitamin-C infusions fraudulently represented as COVID-19 treatments and preventative measures.

