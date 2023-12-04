Vitali Klitschko claims ‘Zelensky is on his way out’: Former boxing champ says Ukraine’s leader is ‘paying for his mistakes’ as counter-offensive grinds to a halt

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is failing as a war leader and will soon be on his way out of the job, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has suggested.

Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing world champion, admitted in an interview with Swiss outlet ’20 minuten’ that Ukraine’s counter-offensive had stalled and Zelensky is now ‘paying for his mistakes’.

The 52-year-old, mayor of Kyiv since 2014, said he was not surprised Zelensky’s popularity has fallen compared with that of the army and lashed out at his political adversary for ignoring warnings about the Russian invasion in February 2022.

‘People see who’s effective and who’s not. And there were and still are a lot of expectations. Zelensky is paying for mistakes he has made,’ he said.

‘People wonder why we weren’t better prepared for this war. Why Zelensky denied until the end that it would come to this.’

