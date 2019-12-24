THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER:

A paramedic from Gaston County, North Carolina, is accused of using Visine eye drops to kill his wife last year for a hefty life insurance payout, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.

The eye drops can cause heart failure when ingested in large quantity, which is what happened, prosecutors said in court Friday.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker, 35, of Mount Holly, was charged with first-degree murder in a preliminary hearing on Friday, a Department of Insurance press release said.

Hunsucker was a paramedic with Atrium Health, but “is no longer employed by Atrium, effective Friday, December 20,” Atrium told McClatchy News.

He is accused of killing his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, 32, on Sept. 23, 2018, state officials said in the release.

Her death was tied to a $250,000 insurance pay out, despite the fact Joshua Hunsucker wouldn’t allow for an autopsy prior to her cremation, according to the Shelby Star.