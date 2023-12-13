VISA OVERSTAY: Tunisian Migrant Arrested in New York For Allegedly Trying to Buy Child

Police in New York arrested a Tunisian migrant for allegedly attempting to purchase a five-year-old child from her mother. Buffalo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested the 62-year-old man after determining he was illegally present in the United States after overstaying his visa.Officers with the Perry Village, New York, Police Department detained Monji Jelassi, a 62-year-old Tunisian citizen, on December 2 after a woman complained the man asked to “purchase” her five-year-old child. The woman reported that Jelassi attempted to entice the child into his vehicle, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Buffalo Sector Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration interview on December 6 and learned that Jelassi was in the United States illegally after his visa expired. The agents turned the Tunisian migrant over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers for processing.ICE officials report the migrant is being held at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, as he awaits a deportation hearing.

