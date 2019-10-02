CNBC:

Visa, Mastercard and other key financial partners may reconsider their involvement in Facebook’s cryptocurrency, Libra, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The financial backers to Libra did not want to attract regulatory scrutiny and declined Facebook’s requests to publicly support the project, according to the Journal report.

Policy executives from Libra Association, the cryptocurrency’s two dozen backers, have been summoned to a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the WSJ reported.