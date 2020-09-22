NBC News:

Ex-Nashville council member, a coronavirus skeptic, dies from Covid-19. Tony Tenpenny had been in the hospital for more than a month before succumbing to the deadly virus he questioned.

A former Nashville, Tennessee, council member, who believed the threat of the coronavirus was being radically overblown, died from complications from Covid-19, officials said Monday.

The man, Tony Tenpenny, died over the weekend after more than five weeks in the hospital fighting the virus that has sickened more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. and killed at least 200,000 others, Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who wears a mask in his Twitter profile picture, said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former councilman Tony Tenpenny. I send my condolences to his wife, Robbie, their son Ira and the rest of the Tenpenny family.”

Tenpenny, 57, was a member of the Metropolitan Council, which governs the city of Nashville and Davidson County. He represented District 16, neighborhoods south of downtown Nashville, for one term before losing his bid for re-election in 2015.

