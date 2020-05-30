RTL Today:

Many dentists were forced to close in Britain because of the coronavirus epidemic, and some patients had to then give themselves a helping hand / © AFP/File

When Dominic Price’s dentist told him in late March to replace a lost filling himself, the Briton was left in disbelief.

“But this is the situation were in,” Price acknowledged, one of many in the UK forced to play dentist during the pandemic as the country’s surgeries shuttered.

That is set to change when they reopen early next month but, for many, the damage has already been done.

“Two days into the lockdown and I was chewing one of the children’s sweets… and suddenly felt a hard bit in my mouth and I think I pretty instantly knew,” Price recalled.

His tooth implant had gone, and he was quickly on the phone to his dentist.

