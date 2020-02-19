SF GATE

New coronavirus case identified in Bay Area

The first case of new coronavirus in Napa County was announced Tuesday afternoon. This brings the total number of cases in the Bay Area to five. The infected patient is being treated at Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center. A second patient, who had tested negative for the pneumonia-like virus but is now showing symptoms, is also at the hospital under observation. Both patients are under quarantine. Both patients were among the dozens of Americans on the Princess Diamond cruise ship under quarantine while docked near Japan, and then transported on Monday to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

READ MORE AT THE SF GATE