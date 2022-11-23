Authorities say 7 people, including the suspect, are dead following a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the building, where the shooting occurred. A greeter on duty at the time told WAVY the shooting started in the back of the store. One person was also found deceased outside the front entrance.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.

Chesapeake PD spokesperson Leo Kosinski did not have many updates in a briefing around 12:40 a.m. He says the injured were rushed to multiple area hospitals.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area’s closest level 1 trauma center, confirmed five patients were being treated there.

No other updates from police were expected until later Wednesday morning, around 8 a.m. Chesapeake police are expected to hold a press conference at that time with the latest updates.

