Fox News:

A Virginia police chief was fired Monday, the same day a Black state lawmaker was cleared in the vandalism of Confederate monuments over the summer. Police Chief Angela Greene, who is Black, was fired Monday, two months after being placed on leave by leave by then-City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton. A city spokeswoman confirmed Greene’s dismissal to Fox News without elaborating further.

Charges were dropped against Sen. Louise Lucas, the state’s most senior Black legislator, at the request of Commonwealth Attorney Stephanie Morales after determining there was not sufficient evidence to support the elements of the alleged crimes.

Portsmouth police arrested and charged Lucas and 18 others in August with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. The charges stemmed from a June 10 protest in Portsmouth — a majority Black city — in which hundreds gathered near the monument as similar demonstrations were occurring nationwide.

Police said the 76-year-old approached officers with a warning: “(T)hey are going to put some paint on this thing, and y’all can’t arrest them,” according to charging documents.

“(T)hey gonna do it, and you can’t stop them … they got a right, go ahead!” police claim Lucas said.

Police “informed Senator Lucas that she could not tell people they can do that,” the filing said. “Lucas replied, ‘I’m not telling them to do anything, I’m telling you, you can’t arrest them.’”

During the gathering, the heads of Confederate monuments were ripped off and one statue was pulled down.

Lucas’ supporters characterized her arrest as political and racist. A judge who dismissed the charges noted that Portsmouth police went around prosecutors to file charges and tried to prevent Morales from prosecuting the case by trying to subpoena her as a witness, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

