Fairfax police arrested Ronnie Keandre Marshall and D’Angelo Strand in the deaths of Col. Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel

Fairfax County police have arrested two people suspected of killing a married military couple in Virginia Wednesday morning.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Ronnie Keandre Marshall and D’Angelo Strand, 19.

“Two distinguished military veterans were gunned down in their front yard,” Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news briefing Wednesday. “[They] served out community for many, many years. And they were shot and killed in cold blood in their own front yard.”

dward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel, 55 and 63 years old, were shot to death outside their home in Springfield Wednesday morning, police said.

Eight felony charges have been filed, according to Fairfax’s major crimes unit commander, Major Ed O’Carroll. The suspects each face two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He said police received a tip Thursday on the whereabouts of a vehicle connected to the case after a local resident called in. At that time, they said they took an unnamed person of interest into custody.

“Thanks to the community, we got our offenders,” O’Carroll said.

