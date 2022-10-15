Parents in Virginia could face felony or misdemeanor child abuse charges if they refuse to “affirm” their child’s gender identity.

Virginia state Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D) plans to introduce legislation in order to combat Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) model policies on the treatment of “transgender” students in Virginia schools.

“The day that Gov. Youngkin wanted to implement this policy, I immediately texted the policy lead of that committee and said, this is how we’re going to push back,” Guzman, who is a social worker, said to ABC 7 News.

The planned bill would expand the definition of child abuse to include parents who are not willing to “affirm” their child’s stated gender identity or sexual orientation, with Guzman telling the outlet that if a child reports such an incident, “the job of that mandated reporter is to inform Child Protective Services (CPS).”

Read more at Breitbart