A Virginia mother yanked her children out of public school after her 6-year-old asked if she was “born evil” for being white — something the young girl purportedly picked up in her history class. The Loudoun County woman, whose identity wasn’t immediately clear, detailed her concerns against critical race theory during an impassioned plea at a Loudon County Public Schools board meeting on Oct. 26, video shows. “My children are now in private school and are thriving,” the woman told the board, claiming the “swift and uncompromising” political agenda of the district’s former and current administration forced her hand. “First, it was in early spring of 2020 when my 6-year-old somberly came to me and asked me if she was born evil because she was a white person — something she learned in a history lesson at school,” the concerned mom said. “Then you kept the schools closed for a year and a half, despite the science indicating it was safe for kids to return,” she continued. “Now you’ve covered up a rape and arrested, humiliated and falsely accused parents of being domestic terrorists.”

