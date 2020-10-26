The Hill:

The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) resigned on Monday after allegations of racism prompted the governor to launch an investigation into the school, according to the Board of Visitors.

Retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay, 80, tendered his resignation to the board which “accepted it with deep regret,” wrote its president, John Boland.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) last week ordered an independent investigation into allegations of an “appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” at VMI after The Washington Post detailed first-hand accounts at the Lexington, Va., school.

Northam, who graduated from VMI in 1981, signed a letter ordering the investigation that was also signed by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and several state House and Senate leaders.

The investigation was launched after the Post reported several allegations, including a student’s lynching threat, a teacher reminiscing about the Ku Klux Klan and instances of people openly expressing admiration for the Confederacy, which was fighting to preserve slavery.

Boland responded to Northam at the time, saying in a letter that he welcomed the review and was confident that it would find that “systemic racism does not exist here.”

Read more at The Hill