A Virginia high school teacher is under fire for calling efforts to make kids behave in class “the definition of white supremacy.” Josh Thompson, an English teacher at Blacksburg High School, posted a since-deleted TikTok video attacking the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program used in Montgomery County schools, Fox News said. The teacher called the techniques that help reduce disruptive student behavior “white supremacy with a hug.” “It’s things like making sure that you’re following directions, and making sure that you’re sitting quietly, and you are in your seat — and all these things that come from white culture,” he said in the video, which is being widely shared online after being saved before he deleted it. “The idea of just sitting quiet and being told stuff and taking things in in a passive stance, is not a thing that’s in many cultures,” Thompson claimed.“So if we’re positively enforcing these behaviors, we are by extension positively enforcing elements of white culture,” he claimed with a smug smile. In another saved clip, Thompson told educators that “instances of police brutality and the murders of black and brown people by police officers is directly connected to the work that we do.” “Because if any of those people had been White, chances are they wouldn’t have been murdered. Chances are they wouldn’t have been brutalized,” he said.

