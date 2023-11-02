Virginia high school suffers eight opioid overdoses in three weeks sparking police investigation amid fears fentanyl is driving the epidemic

Virginia police are investigating how and why eight students at the same high school overdosed in just three weeks, with fears that the incidents were caused by fentanyl. Park View High School in Sterling, just a 40-minute drive from Washington DC, is in the midst of an opioid epidemic that local police believe is linked to fentanyl. In total, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating nine incidents of Park View students overdosing this year, bringing the total number of investigations into young people’s opioid overdoses in 2023 to 18.

While none of the Park View incidents were fatal, all of them required medical intervention in the form of CPR, Naxolone administration or a trip to the hospital. Four of the overdoses in the last three weeks occurred on school grounds, three of which required Naxolone to be administered and two required staff to carry out CPR on students.

