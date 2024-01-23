Virginia Democrats Advance ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban, Gun Purchase Waiting Periods

Virginia’s Democrat-controlled Senate Courts of Justice Committee advanced an “assault weapons” ban and a waiting period for gun purchases on Monday.

WRIC noted that Senate Courts of Justice also advanced new controls on “untraceable” gun parts.

Lori Hass, from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, praised the gun controls and said, “I think waiting periods are very integral to stopping impulsive acts of violence that include self-harm and violence towards others.”

She did not mention that California has a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

