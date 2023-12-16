Virginia county school board member sworn in on stack of LGBTQ books featuring graphic content

Democrat Karl Frisch was sworn in for his second term on the Fairfax County School Board with a stack of books banned in other school systems for sexually controversial content Thursday.

“He was sworn in on a stack of the five LGBTQ-themed books most frequently banned by other school systems,” Frisch’s campaign website announced. “Currently, the Board’s Vice Chair, Frisch becomes its Chair on January 1. He is the first LGBTQ+ person elected to local office in Virginia’s largest county and one of only four openly LGBTQ+ school board members in the Commonwealth out of roughly 800 members.”

Frisch’s male partner held the stack of books as he was sworn in. The books included “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Gender Queer,” “Flamer,” “Lawn Boy” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

