NEW YORK POST:

The suspected gunman who allegedly murdered 12 people and wounded several others in a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building was identified as 40-year-old DeWayne A. Craddock, reports said Friday.

Craddock, a longtime city employee, was shot dead after a long gun battle with police, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unnamed law-enforcement officials.

He had made a number of legal firearm purchases in recent weeks, according to CNN.

Craddock carried out the shooting with a .45-caliber handgun, several extended magazines and a noise suppressor for the gun.

Craddock “indiscriminately” fired at people on three floors of the building when he launched the rampage soon after 4 p.m., police said.

He was killed after an extended gun battle with four police officers who responded to the shooting.

One of the officers was shot during the exchange of gunfire, but is expected to recover because his bullet-proof vest stopped the slug.

The names of the deceased victims were not released pending family notification.