FOX NEWS:

A Virginia sixth grader who claimed three of her white male classmates held her down and cut off her dreadlocks is now saying she made up the entire story.

Amari Allen, an African-American 12-year-old who attends Immanuel Christian School in Springfield — a private school where second lady Karen Pence teaches art — reported the alleged incident last week. She told several media outlets that three boys at school pinned her down and cut off her hair, and local police opened an investigation.

“They said my hair was nappy and I was ugly,” she told WRC-TV. “They put their hands over my mouth. They put my hands behind my back. And they started cutting my hair and saying it was ugly.”

The girl’s grandmother said she was doing Amari’s hair one day when she realized portions of her dreadlocks were missing, which is when the girl told the story.

“It was like she just died. That’s how painful it was for me,” the girl’s grandmother, said after the girl made the allegations.

Her grandfather said his “heart just broke” and that he “was just paralyzed.”