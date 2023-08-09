Virginia 6-year-old who wounded teacher Abigail Zwerner with gun boasted: ‘I shot that bitch dead’

The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher with his mother’s gun later bragged about it to a school employee – shockingly claiming, “I shot that bitch dead,” according to newly unsealed search warrants. After the first-grader shot Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Jan. 6, reading specialist Amy Kovac held the boy until cops arrived, according to the documents obtained by WTKR.

“I did it … I shot that bitch dead,” the pint-sized pistol packer bragged, the docs show. “I got my mom’s gun last night.” The unsealed records of Zwerner’s statement to investigators at the hospital said that when the child drew the gun from his pocket and pointed it at her, the teacher asked, “What are you doing with that?”

The boy “then fired one shot that struck Zwerner in her left hand and upper torso,” the affidavit states.

