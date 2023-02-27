A woman went on a racist tirade against a Hispanic employee at a Pennsylvania pizza place in a caught-on-camera outburst on Thursday that has since gone viral.

The ugly scene played out at Amy’s Pizzeria and Italian restaurant in the Philadelphia suburb of Hatboro as a female customer was seen verbally berating the manager of the eatery, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not American dude. I will look you the f–k up and get you the f—k out of our town. F—k you,” she says, giving him the finger. “Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

The manager questions how she knows that he’s an illegal immigrant as she disparages the restaurant for playing Spanish-language TV in the roughly five minute video, filmed by another employee from behind the counter.

“You got Spanish on your TV. That’s a ‘f–k you’ to Americans dude,” she says, giving him the finger again. “My father was a World War Two veteran, okay? His friends and family so you could sit here right now and make money. And your going to do this kind of sh-t?”

At one point in the video, the woman calls out the employee for filming her, who calls the customer a racist.

