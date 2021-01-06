The New York Daily News:

An Instagram video helped authorities track down an alleged woman-hating suspect in a disturbing wave of assaults at a Brooklyn subway station, law enforcement sources said.

Khari Covington, 29, was busted Tuesday night and allegedly linked to at least five hate-crime attacks on women at the Morgan Ave. L train station in Bushwick since November, as well as the assault of a woman worker at a smoke shop a few blocks away, law enforcement sources said.

The arrest cleared an earlier suspect charged in one of those attacks, sources said.

A 50-year-old homeless man had been arrested Dec. 30 and charged in four attacks, but three of the victims were unable to were unable to identify their attacker, sources said.

On Saturday, a fifth woman was attacked at the same subway stop. And on Monday, an assailant rushed into a smoke shop on Wilson St. and ambushed a woman working there, sources said.

It was surveillance video of the smoke-shop rampage that cracked the case, sources said.

Hawk Newsome, a leader in the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, posted the video on Instagram, capturing images of a man relentlessly punching his victim in the head and dragging her to the floor of the smoke shop as she struggled to escape him.

