NEW YORK POST:

A woman was stabbed in the stomach and another was attacked with a metal pole during a violent weekend on the Big Apple subway system, authorities said.

At least six straphangers were assaulted between Saturday and early Monday.

In the latest incident capping off the bloody weekend, a 30-year-old victim was chatting with a friend on a southbound 4 train near 167th Street in Highbridge around 3:15 a.m. when a man who appeared to be homeless told them to stop talking, police said.

When they ignored his request, he struck the woman in the face with a metal pole, cops said.

She got off the train at 167th Street and refused medical attention, police said.

But her attacker – described as in his late 30s, with facial piercings and wearing all black – stayed on board.

He was still at large later in the morning.

Seven minutes earlier in Manhattan, a 22-year-old man was going through the turnstile for the shuttle to Grand Central at 42nd Street-Times Square when four men approached him, punched him in the face and stole his cellphone, cops said.

