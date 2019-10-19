T13 video & New York Post:

Chile has declared a state of emergency following riots that have engulfed the capital city of Santiago in recent days.

Soldiers and military vehicles patrolled the streets Saturday to restore order as authorities assessed the damage from what has been described as the worst rioting in the city in decades.

More than 150 police officers have been hurt, 19 subway stations burned, and buses were set on fire and stores looted among the chaos which saw law enforcement unleash tear gas on the rioters.