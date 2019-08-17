Big League Politics:

Danielle Stella, the only declared Republican challenger for 2020 attempting to unseat Somali socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, was accosted by ANTIFA thugs earlier this month.

Stella infiltrated an ANTIFA event in Minneapolis, MN on Aug. 6. She witnessed the domestic terror group’s ongoing “Border Resistance Tour” to promote their plan to obstruct border enforcement in El Paso, TX from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, as they hope abolish ICE and allow third-world migrants to flood the borders unabated.

“Instead of doing their court cases on the U.S. side of the border, they are applying for asylum at a point of entry around U.S. soil on the border, and then are being sent back to Mexico to whatever border town they were in, and they have to be doing their court process while remaining there,” one ANTIFA organizer said via a Skype call-in to the Minneapolis event.

Stella was only able to capture a few minutes of the discussion that was taking place before she was ushered out of the event, and that is when the left-wing intimidation began.