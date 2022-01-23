BREITBART:

One was thrown in front of an incoming subway train in Times Square. The other was shot over a few dollars at a burger joint.

These recent violent deaths of women in New York have set off alarm bells and brought back grim memories of when America’s largest city was a dangerous place to live.

Michelle Go, a 40-year-old Asian American, died last Saturday when a 61-year-old, who was homeless and dealing with mental health issues, shoved her in front of a train pulling into the station.

On January 9, a 19-year-old woman of Puerto Rican origin, Krystal Bayron-Nieves, was fatally shot during a robbery in the East Harlem Burger King where she worked. The assailant took about $100 from the till and shot her as he fled.

The deaths have convulsed the city, which initially had been America’s ground zero in the pandemic, then posted an economic and social rebound — only to see streets, restaurants, theaters and other public places empty out again because of the raging Omicron variant of the virus.

Police say that last year 488 homicides were recorded in the city of nine million, 4.3 percent more than in 2020. They are up sharply compared to the level five years ago.

