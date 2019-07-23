USA TODAY:

The gates of the federal prison system swung open Friday for 2,200 inmates who were freed under the terms a new law aimed at reducing the government’s costly inmate population and easing their transition back to the free world.

The mass exodus was triggered under a provision of the First Step Act, signed into law in December, that increased the number of days prisoners can have shaved off their sentences for good behavior.

Another 900 inmates whose sentences ended early were being transferred to immigration authorities or state officials because they had pending criminal cases or deportation orders.

Drug offenders represented the largest portion of the released inmates, while others had completed terms for firearms crimes, sex offenses and robbery.