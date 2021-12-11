NY Post

A violent brawl involving dozens of suited-up men broke out inside a casino in Atlantic City this week, chaotic footage shows. Police in New Jersey said the fight erupted at Harrah’s Resort just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Press reported. At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the melee, according to cops. Footage of the fight shows multiple people being thrown to the floor and punched inside one of the casino’s dining areas. At one point, a man in a light-colored suit jacket could be seen striking someone on the floor with a chair. Some women could be seen scrambling away as multiple security guards tried to step in. Hundreds of mortgage lenders and realtors were in Atlantic City at the time for a real estate convention. A person who witnessed the ordeal told The Post the fight broke out after several mortgage companies threw various parties across the city earlier in the night. It wasn’t immediately clear if those involved in the fight were there for the conference.

