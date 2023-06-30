The French government is considering “all options” including a nationwide state of emergency after another night of violence which saw hundreds of arrests and injured police officers, and thousands of fires, including many symbols of the state including town halls, schools, post offices, and buses destroyed.

🚨🇫🇷 France Riots 🇫🇷🚨



France is a literal war-zone right now.



Huge riots across the country including Paris, Marseille & Nantes.



Zero coverage from our fake news mainstream media of course – they don’t want you looking into WHY. pic.twitter.com/osqlcveSmM — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) June 29, 2023

Some 40,000 police officers were deployed across France on Thursday night in an attempt to forestall a third night of violence triggered by the death on Tuesday of a delivery driver at the hands of a police officer in a Paris suburb after he refused to comply with a traffic stop. Yet the enormous show of force by the French state failed to prevent even greater levels of destruction.

Per France’s Le Figaro reports there were 875 arrests overnight nationwide, which saw protest and violence spread to urban areas across the country and even to neighbouring Belgium, the home of the European Union. Figures that underline the considerable scale of the attacks reveal there were some 3,880 fires set overnight, 249 police officers injured — although none seriously — and 492 buildings damaged.

READ MORE