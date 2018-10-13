CBS NEW YORK:

Three people were arrested in New York City following violent clashes after a speech by the founder of a far-right group, and police say they are reviewing video and may make additional arrests.

According to authorities, Finbarr Slonim, Kai Russo, and Caleb Perkins were taken into custody after police arrived at the Metropolitan Republican Club around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The violence erupted following a speech by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the male-only far-right group the Proud Boys, who describe themselves as “western chauvinists.”

Videos posted on YouTube show clashes between the Proud Boys and groups that were protesting McInnes’ speech.

New York City Public Advocate Tish James called for additional arrests in connection to the melee, and encouraged Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance to pursue hate crime charges.

“I am disturbed and disgusted by the videos I’ve seen of members of the neo-fascist, white supremacist Proud Boys group in hate-fueled mob violence in the streets of New York City,” James said in a statement posted to Twitter. “New York will not become the next Charlottesville, and we refuse to let the actions of a hateful few define out City.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statement calling for further investigation into the violence.

“Hate cannot and will not be tolerated in New York,” the statement read. “Here’s a message from a Queens boy to the so-called ‘proud boys’ – New York has zero tolerance for your BS.”

The NYPD says it’s unclear if the three men arrested were affiliated with either group, and added the department is reviewing video and will make other arrests “as warranted.”