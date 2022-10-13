Two Israeli police officers were injured and nine Palestinians were arrested between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as violence broke out across Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank amid rising tensions surrounding IDF operations in Shuafat and Nablus and a visit by Jews to Joseph’s Tomb.

Arab rioters threw Molotov cocktails and rocks and fired fireworks toward Israeli forces throughout east Jerusalem starting early in the evening. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion’s car was also pelted with rocks on his way to a Sukkot event in east Jerusalem.

During riots in the Isawiya neighborhood, two police officers were lightly wounded. Police were investigating if the injuries were caused by a pipe bomb thrown at Israeli forces amid the riots.

Video published by Palestinian media showed rioters firing fireworks towards Israeli forces in multiple neighborhoods in east Jerusalem, including Ras al-Amud and Issawiya. In Silwan, near the Old City, a suspect threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces and at a car; the fighters responded by shooting.

Two Israeli officers were lightly injured from an explosive device and were evacuated for medical treatment.

In the Beit Hanina-Neve Ya’akov intersection in Jerusalem and in Abu Tor, Arab rioters threw rocks at Israeli drivers. Riots also broke out in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood overnight after Jewish rioters threw stones at a mosque there, according to Israeli media.

READ MORE