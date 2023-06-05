Can you spot the difference between these two sentences:

Florida is where woke goes to die. Florida is where the woke go to die.

Not difficult, right?

The first clearly refers to a pseudo-fascist ideology that most definitely needs to be killed off, as Florida Gov. and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has been waging a successful campaign to do in his state.

The second, equally clearly, refers to actual woke people going to Florida to be killed.

Which one do you think Casey DeSantis, wife of the governor, meant when she sported a black leather jacket to an Iowa campaign several days ago adorned with the words “Where Woke Goes To Die” on the back?

We all know the answer.



Casey DeSantis wore a jacket that proclaimed that Florida is where “woke goes to die.”

In a vicious, vile and spectacularly personally abusive column published Sunday, Baker asserted: “Casey DeSantis’ coat is just like her husband Ron DeSantis’ campaign: Crude. Grasping. Saying the ugly part out loud. Whereas [President Donald] Trump would wink-wink at the fascists — who can forget his dog whistle to the ‘very fine people on both sides’ at Charlottesville — DeSantis wants to peel off Trump’s base by being even more explicit about who he intends to target. You can see it right there on his wife’s jacket: DeSantis’ Florida is where the woke go to die — and a lot of other people die as well.”

