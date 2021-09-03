The Daily Star:

Bajeneza Liberata, from Rwanda, has been abandoned by her husband and family, and is now fundraising to seek urgent medical care. Doctors didn’t even tell her what condition the baby is suffering from

A twisted dad told his wife that she could kill their baby boy because the child had been spawned by the devil.

Bajeneza Liberata, from Rwanda, is struggling to care for herself after being abandoned by her husband and her family.

She gave birth in a city in the central African country and spent several days stranded after her partner walked out.

Bajeneza told Afrimax English that she had given birth to several other children and had not experienced any issues.

The dad insisted he had no responsibility for the child and called his son the devil’s spawn.

Eventually, a good samaritan offered to drive Bajeneza and her baby back to her village.

Other villagers have been tormenting her, making fun of the baby and calling him a monster.

Isolated and unable to work, Bajeneza has been struggling to care for herself and her son with no medical support from the hospital.

She doesn’t even know what condition her child is suffering from.

However, her son appears to be in a lot of pain.

It reads: “This baby was born like this, people call him an alien because of the way he looks, his mother was abandoned by his father when his eyes landed on the baby at first sight.

“She struggles with him each and every day, she moved to the village and left her other children on their own in the city, to come to this village and seek help which she failed to find.

