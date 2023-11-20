Vile antisemitic messages praising Hitler, calling to ‘gas the Jews’ found scrawled in NYC train

Messages praising Adolf Hitler and calling for the extermination of Jewish people were found scrawled on a Q train in New York City over the weekend, according to images shared on social media.

“Adolf you was right,” read one of the hateful missives written in black pen on a subway seat, as seen in a photo posted on X Sunday by the non-partisan watchdog organization StopAntisemitism.

The antisemitic graffiti was accompanied by a symbol that appeared to combine a swastika with the letter “Z,” which has come to be associated with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A second message written on another seat said: “Gas the Jews.”

StopAntisemitism said the vile missives were spotted Saturday on a subway running on the Q line, but it did not provide any additional details.

