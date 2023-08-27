Viktor Shokin says Hunter Biden was recruited by Burisma to ‘provide protection’ while company engaged in ‘illegal activities’

Fired Ukraine prosecutor general Viktor Shokin claimed then-second son Hunter Biden was brought on to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma’s board in order to “provide protection” for CEO and founder Mykola Zlochevsky from criminal investigations. “I have no doubt that there were illegal activities engaged in by Burisma,” he told Fox News’ “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade through a translator in an interview that aired on Saturday night. “It continued to expand and Zlochevsky, who at the time held the post of minister … started bringing in people who could provide protection for him. Hunter Biden was among them and the corruption network expanded as a result,” he said. Kyiv’s former top prosecutor has emerged as a key figure in the investigation into the Biden family foreign business dealings and accusations of bribery. Shokin’s accusations, if deemed credible, could add fire to calls for a House impeachment inquiry into the president — which could happen as soon as next month. Shokin claims he was forced out of office in 2016 by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko “at the insistence of then-Vice President Joe Biden” amid an investigation into Burisma Holdings and Zlochevsky, Shokin told Kilmeade.

Viktor Shokin

