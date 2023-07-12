With Joe Biden calling a lid at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán helped prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. A NATO membership for Ukraine would put the defensive alliance at war with Russia, potentially sparking WW III. While Hungary was the only member state to publicly voice its opposition to bringing the most corrupt country in Europe into NATO, many others “advised caution behind closed doors”, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

“Instead of bringing weapons to Ukraine we should bring peace”, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said. “Hungary stands firmly on the side of peace. Instead of war, peace negotiations should start as soon as possible.”

Orbán referenced his responsibility for the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine: “Since the war is in our neighborhood, and tens of thousands of Hungarian people are in immediate danger because there are Hungarians living in Transcarpathia (in Ukraine), Hungary insists that NATO should not change its previous position: NATO is a military defense alliance. It was created to protect its member states, not to carry out military actions on the territory of other countries”, Orbán said.

“At the start of the negotiations, the Hungarian position completely coincides with NATO’s position, since NATO does not send troops, does not send weapons, does not train combat military units, but rather tries to strengthen the defense capabilities of its own member states. This is necessary and right, and Hungary will support it.”

