Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warned that the Soros empire, the reigns of which will be handed over to 37-year-old scion Alexander, is planning to “incite” another migrant crisis in Europe.

In his weekly radio appearance, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said according to 24.hu that he believed that the latest migrant relocation scheme from the European Union was a result of pressure from George Soros’ son Alex, who is set to take over the $25 billion financial empire.

Orbán, who has long maligned the mal-influence of the 92-year-old Hungarian billionaire in his country and elsewhere, warned that his heir may be more ruthless in achieving the goals of the ‘Open Society’ foundations owned by the family.

The EU migration deal, which was reached earlier this month, was opposed by Hungary and Poland, with both countries objecting to accepting migrants who entered other countries. Under the parameters of the plan, EU member states would either have to accept a number of relocated asylum-seekers per year or pay €20,000 for each migrant refused.

According to Orbán, the plan would see some 8,500 migrants forced onto Hungary, however, the populist leader has so far maintained that he has no intention of abiding by the diktats from Brussels.

