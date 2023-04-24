Tucker Carlson had one of the best shows on cable news because he was very sharp and he covered the truth, despite what appeared to be FOX News censoring his message. It still was a shock today when the news came out that Tucker Carlson was separating ways with FOX.

This was Tucker Carlson Tonight’s last moment.



Eating pizza with the hero delivery man who stopped a car jacker.



I can’t think of a better way for the greatest cable news show in history to end.

pic.twitter.com/cfzNZ6QY4l April 24, 2023

Tucker presented at the Heritage Foundation last week and shared how disappointed he was in people – “The herd instinct may be the strongest instinct”

Tucker subtly BLASTED Fox News as SHILLS & COWARDS last Friday. pic.twitter.com/Y3d4MumwNZ — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 24, 2023

Spot on.

Tucker was good because he had the courage to tell the truth.

Tucker also discussed the dishonest news media. The View cheered and sang Tucker goodbye. What stupid women. By the way, does anyone else wonder what is so special about Whoopi?

