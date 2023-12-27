Vietnamese restaurant that killed 300 cats a month to make soup closes

A Vietnamese restaurant that slaughtered up to 300 cats a month for a stomach-churning soup recipe has closed its doors this month after the owner voiced his moral concerns with the practice.

Pham Quoc Doanh, 37, dramatically tore down the sign that advertised cat meat — known as ”thịt mèo” — outside his Gia Bảo restaurant in the Thịnh Đán ward of Thái Nguyên in early December, the Humane Society International (HSI) announced.

As a result, 20 cats and kittens set to be drowned in order to meet the eatery’s demand were freed and placed for local adoption, the organization said.

Doanh never wanted to sell cat meat — which is a relatively popular dish in Vietnam — but was pushed into the market in order to feed his family, he told Metro.

“Before selling cat meat at this restaurant I served other normal food and drinks. However, the income was not enough to cover the living cost of my family,” the father of two explained.

