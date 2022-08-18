On Tuesday, Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a $750 billion health care, tax, and climate package, into law at the White House.

“With this law, the American people won and the special interests lost,” Biden said during the signing. “For a while people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance.”

The bill would allocate $369 million for ‘green energy.’

The IRS would also receive $80 billion. The funding would mark a 600 percent increase from 2021 when the bureau received $12.6 billion.

The reconciliation package would also double the current IRS workforce by hiring an additional 87,000 employees to the bureau’s staff of 78,661 employees.

The bill will also add 87,000 new IRS employees to harass and abuse working Americans and their political opponents. These recruits must be willing to carry a firearm and “use deadly force, if necessary.”

The Duties also include “willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

