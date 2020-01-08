NEW YORK POST:



Videos circulating online show the Iran missile attack on one of two Iraqi air bases housing US troops.

One of the videos shows several missiles illuminating the night sky, apparently launched from Iran and en route to Al-Assad air base.

Another video, shot a distance away from the base in Iraq’s western Anbar province, appears to show the moment of impact of several ballistic missiles.

Multiple bright flashes can be seen, followed by thunderous booms. Men are screaming throughout the footage.

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Al-Assad and Irbil air bases.