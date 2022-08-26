Remarkable scenes unfolded at the White House Thursday as reporters demanded to know how on earth the Biden administration can say its student loan forgiveness plan is fiscally responsible when they cannot give any details on costs or who is paying for it and how.

One reporter went straight to the crux of the matter, telling Karine Jean-Pierre “you said said a couple of times that this is a fiscally responsible way of doing this. But can you explain a little bit about how you guys think it is fiscally responsible? Because you can’t say how much it’s going to cost. You can’t say exactly how it’s going to be paid for. And you can’t say exactly who is paying for the cost.”

Jean-Pierre had no answers to give whatsoever:

The rest of the briefing was a complete shit show, with reporter after reporter asking the simple question, ‘how much is this going to cost?’:

She doesn’t have anything to share at this time… again:

Wouldn’t want to ‘get ahead of yourself’ by actually knowing how much a massive debt forgiveness plan will cost, right? How silly.

